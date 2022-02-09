Two women kidnapped, gang-raped in Pakistan's Sindh

Karachi [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): In yet another horrific incident, two women were kidnapped, paraded naked and then gang-raped in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to local media.

Citing sources, The News International reported that the two girls were abducted by more than 20 people belonging to the Tangri community near Naukot town of district Mirpurkhas, on late Saturday night.

However, the women were later rescued after some 20 hours when Pakistan People's Party Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Tariq Talpur reached the area and, with the help of contingents of police, got both abducted women rescued, The News International reported.



In Pakistan, at least 11 rape cases are reported daily with over 22,000 rape cases reported to police in the last six years from the country, as per the data obtained from various bodies including the Police, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Only 77 accused of the 22,000 cases were found to be convicted and the conviction rate is around 0.3 per cent.

"Sadly, rape culture is predominant in Pakistan -- one that blames the victims of sexual assault and frames all men as naturally violent. Many are working to try to change this discourse, but it is an uphill battle," The Nation quoted Nida Kirmani, a professor at Lahore University of Management Sciences, as saying. (ANI)

