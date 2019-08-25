Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in China's Fujian

Fujian [China], Aug 25 (ANI): Typhoon Bailu made landfall in China's Fujian on Sunday morning, according to Chinese state media.

More than 14,000 people have been evacuated while nearly 10,000 ships have been recalled in the Chinese province, according to Xinhua.

Apart from this, 149 seaside spots and 1,318 construction sites have been shut down by authorities due to safety concerns.

On Saturday, China's national observatory had issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Bailu, which is slated to bring gales and heavy rains to south China.

The typhoon had earlier made landfall in Taiwan. 124 flights have also been cancelled at Xiamen airport. (ANI)

