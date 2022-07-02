Typhoon Chaba makes landfall in China's Guangdong

Guangzhou [China], July 2 (ANI): Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, made landfall in the coastal area of Maoming City in south China's Guangdong Province at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Xinhua reported.

According to the provincial meteorological department, Chaba will move northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour, pass through Maoming and enter Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday night.

Intense downpours and rainstorms are expected to lash the western part of the Pearl River Delta over the weekend, while the seas off Guangdong will experience strong gusts of up to about 160 km per hour, according to the meteorological forecast.



The provincial government has upgraded its emergency response level for typhoons to Level II, the second-highest, effective 8:30 a.m. Saturday, reported Xinhua.



Earlier on Monday, China's National Meteorological Center renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in several parts of the country.

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, the centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

A total of 548,000 people were affected due to the heavy rain in China's Jiangxi province last Tuesday, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The local meteorological department had predicted further rainstorms in the province this week.

According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province. (ANI)

