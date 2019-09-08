Typhoon Faxai to make landfall in Tokyo tomorrow

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 08 (ANI): A strong typhoon with a record level of gusts and torrential rains is expected to make landfall near Tokyo by early Monday morning, reported NHK.

The Izu Island chain and part of Shizuoka Prefecture are under the typhoon storm zone. The authorities have issue alert for landslides and other disasters.

Japan's meteorological agency said that Typhoon Faxai was 100 kilometres off Izu Oshima Island and is heading north-northwest at 25 km per hour.

Evacuation advisories have been issued for more than 40,000 households or more than 1,00,000 in parts of Kanagawa, Shizuoka prefectures and Tokyo metropolitan areas

Extremely rough seas are forecast.

The maximum sustained wind speed is expected to be 144 kilometres per hour in the Kanto region, Shizuoka and the Izu Islands.

Central Japan Railway cancelled nearly 120 bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Osaka. (ANI)