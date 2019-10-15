Typhoon Hagibis in Japan claims 67 lives

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 15 (ANI): The death toll due to Typhoon Hagibis">Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has risen to 67 here on Tuesday.

National broadcaster NHK said 67 people were known to have died after Typhoon Hagibis">Typhoon Hagibis swept across central and eastern Japan.



According to reports, over 15 people are believed to be missing while more than 200 people were injured in the storm.



About 1,35,000 houses in 13 prefectures of Japan remain without water supply and about 1,00,000 without electricity.



The disaster also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and affected railway traffic across the country. (ANI)

