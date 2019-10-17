Typhoon Hagibis: Japan considers postponing emperor's enthronement parade

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 17 (ANI): The Japanese government is planning to postpone an enthronement parade for Emperor Naruhito due to typhoon Hagibis that has left a trail of destruction across the country, national broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.



The government may change its plan as it cited the need to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon, reported Sputnik.



Japan's Emperor Akihito officially abdicated due to his age and deteriorating health in favour of his son Naruhito in late April this year. The enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito is expected to be held on October 22.



Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday last week in the country damaging more than 10,000 homes. While dozens of people are still missing, at least 77 people were killed and over 346 others were injured.



Search and rescue operations for the missing are currently underway. (ANI)

