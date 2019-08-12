People walking through the rain as typhoon Lekima approached Shanghai, China on Aug 10 (Photo/Reuters)
People walking through the rain as typhoon Lekima approached Shanghai, China on Aug 10 (Photo/Reuters)

Typhoon Lekima affects more than 6 million people in China

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:26 IST

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week.
People have been affected in Shanghai as well, Xinhua reported quoting Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management. Around 1.46 million people have been relocated as part of rescue efforts until now.
The typhoon has left 32 people dead in its wake while 265,500 hectares of crops have been affected. About 35,000 houses have been damaged while 3,500 homes have collapsed. 16 people remain missing are search efforts are underway.
Disaster relief fund amounting to 30 million yuan or USD 4.28 million has been allocated for the disaster relief fund by the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Finance to Zhejiang Province. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:09 IST

Tourist attraction vandalised in Canada's Howe Sound

Vancouver [Canada], Aug 12 (ANI): Miscreants cut off cables holding up cable cars at a sightseeing attraction in Squamish, British Columbia here in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have labelled as an act of vandalism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:31 IST

Versace apologises for referring to Hong Kong, Macau as separate...

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): Versace on Sunday apologised after a batch of its clothes on shelves in China drew the ire of locals for referring to the Chinese special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau as separate states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:45 IST

Turkey mulling purchasing Russia's Su-35 jets

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): After the United States expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet program, Ankara is mulling over Russia's offer to export Su-35 fighters to their nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:28 IST

Russia to complete tests of Su-57 in 2019, MiG-35 in 2021

Moscow [Russia], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): State tests of Russia's advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighters will be completed this year, while trials of MiG-35 fighters are planned to be finalised by the end of 2021, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Sergei Drono

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:08 IST

Myanmar: Monsoons trigger landslides, killing 51 people

Mon State [Myanmar], Aug 12 (ANI): At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:55 IST

Rains batter Pakistan, 160 dead in July

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 161 people while 137 people sustained injuries in the country last month alone, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:40 IST

Five children die in Pennsylvania fire

Pennsylvania [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): At least five children were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a fire ravaged a house in the western Pennsylvania city of Erie on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:43 IST

N Korea threatens to keep Seoul out of future talks

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 12 (ANI): Displaying his anger towards the latest South Korea-USA military drills, a North Korean official has threatened to freeze future talks with Seoul and only hold them with Washington.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:39 IST

Police arrest Florida man over Facebook post threatening...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The US authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man over a controversial Facebook post threatening a shooting at Walmart, days after the mass-shooting incident in El Paso that claimed lives of 22 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:22 IST

Democrats blast Trump for retweeting conspiracy theory post on...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Democratic President Candidate on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for re-tweeting a conspiracy theory post linking the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:39 IST

Kashmir dispute should be resolved diplomatically: Iranian...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): The Kashmir dispute has no military solution and should be resolved diplomatically by India and Pakistan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:51 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa named SLPP's presidential candidate

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 11 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday was named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party for the election scheduled for later this year.

Read More
iocl