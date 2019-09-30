People brave strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria in July 2018
People brave strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria in July 2018

Typhoon Mitag to make landfall in Taiwan today

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:58 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], Sept 30 (ANI): Typhoon storm Mitag is likely to make a landfall in Taiwan on Monday as a result of which authorities have ordered the closure of offices and schools in eight counties and cities in Taiwan, local media reported.
The storm Mitag was formed in the northwest Pacific. At 8:00 am, Mitag was located 370 kilometres south-southeast of Yilan County, reported Taiwan News. It is the 18th typhoon in the region this year.
It was packing maximum sustained wind speed of 126 kilometres per hour.
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a sea and land warning to 13 counties and cities. It has also issued an extremely heavy rain warning for Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, and Hualien County. The CWB has announced a heavy rain warning for Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Taitung County, Chiayi County, and Kaohsiung City.
The storm is expected to move across the Yellow Sea into the Korean Peninsula by the middle of next week.
Meanwhile, China has also activated an emergency response for Mitag, reported Xinhua on Monday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:58 IST

US: Sikh diaspora welcomes Indian government's decision to...

Washington [US] Sept 30 (ANI): The Sikh community in the US, led by its front line organisation Sikhs of America, Inc, has welcomed the decision of the Government of India to release Sikh prisoners lodged in jails under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for the last three dec

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:29 IST

Demonstrators set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Sept 30 (ANI): Several parts of Hong Kong' commercial streets were set ablaze by the protesters here on Sunday as the pro-democracy protests turned violent in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:41 IST

War with Iran could collapse global economy: Saudi crown prince

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 30 (ANI): Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Sunday said that a military confrontation with Iran would collapse the global economy, adding that peaceful resolution "will be better".

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:57 IST

Khashoggi Murder: Saudi Crown Prince denies ordering killing

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 30 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman accepted "full responsibility" for the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but denied ordering the killing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:48 IST

Pak PM to visit earthquake-hit areas in PoK

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:32 IST

Survey Reveals What Motivates Indian Professionals Most and...

Singapore, Sept 30 (ANI): In a recent study published by RGF International Recruitment, Indian talent surveyed overwhelmingly said that a competitive compensation is their main motivator and that technology is the sector most would like to work in.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:53 IST

US: Congress planning to obtain transcripts of Trump-Putin calls

Washington [US], Sept 30 (ANI): US Congress is considering obtaining telephonic calls transcripts between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:20 IST

Factory fire claims 19 lives in East China

Zhejiang [China], Sept 30 (ANI): As many as 19 people were killed and three were injured in a fire which occurred at a production facility in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 06:24 IST

Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz on track to return to power

Vienna [Austria], Sept 30 (ANI): Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is on track to return to power after his conservative People's Party secured more than 37 per cent vote in a snap election, according to the preliminary results released on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:37 IST

I deserve to meet my accuser: Donald Trump

Washington DC [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday he "deserves" to "meet the whistleblower" who accused him of pressurising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for political gain, as well as the actual source that passed on the details of the conversation in t

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:37 IST

25 supercars confiscated from Equatorial Guinea's Vice President...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 30 (ANI): A collection of 25 supercars confiscated from the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea as part of a corruption probe in 2016 were auctioned in Switzerland on Sunday, fetching millions of dollars which would be transferred to a charity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:53 IST

Turkey shoots down unidentified drone near Syrian border

Ankara [Turkey], Sept 30 (ANI): The Turkish military shot down a drone near the Syrian border after it violated the country's airspace multiple times, the Defense Ministry said.

Read More
iocl