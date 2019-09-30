Typhoon Mitag to make landfall in Taiwan today

Taipei [Taiwan], Sept 30 (ANI): Typhoon storm Mitag is likely to make a landfall in Taiwan on Monday as a result of which authorities have ordered the closure of offices and schools in eight counties and cities in Taiwan, local media reported.

The storm Mitag was formed in the northwest Pacific. At 8:00 am, Mitag was located 370 kilometres south-southeast of Yilan County, reported Taiwan News. It is the 18th typhoon in the region this year.

It was packing maximum sustained wind speed of 126 kilometres per hour.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a sea and land warning to 13 counties and cities. It has also issued an extremely heavy rain warning for Taipei City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, and Hualien County. The CWB has announced a heavy rain warning for Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Taitung County, Chiayi County, and Kaohsiung City.

The storm is expected to move across the Yellow Sea into the Korean Peninsula by the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, China has also activated an emergency response for Mitag, reported Xinhua on Monday. (ANI)

