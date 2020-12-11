UAE-based Lulu group to set up food processing centre in Srinagar

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The UAE-based Lulu group on Thursday announced it would set up a food processing centre in Srinagar for sourcing a wide range of agri products from Jammu and Kashmir.

This was announced by Yusuffali MA, chairman of Lulu Group during a meeting with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir headed by Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary (Agriculture Production and Horticulture) Government of Jammu and Kashmir held on the sidelines of UAE India Food Security Summit 2020.

It was organised by the Consulate General of India Dubai in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Invest India.

The MoU was signed between Lulu group and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Jammu and Kashmir for supply of apple and other fruits for the supermarkets of Lulu group across the Gulf Countries, the official statement said.



"Lulu group makes major announcement of setting up a food processing centre in J&K and also enters MoU with M/s Fruit Master Agro Fresh, J&K to procure fresh fruits. @IndembAbuDhabi @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy," India in Dubai wrote in a tweet.

As per the official statement, chairman of Lulu Group said, "As per the commitment made during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE in 2019, Lulu Group is fully focused on sourcing a wide range of agri products from Jammu and Kashmir. Currently, Lulu imports apples and saffron from Kashmir and imports will significantly increase in the coming years. Lulu group imported more than 400 tons of Kashmiri apples till date, despite several challenges in the recent past due to COVID-19.

During the meeting, Navin Kumar Choudhary said, a large number of decisions were taken to promote the export of Agriculture and Horticulture products from Jammu and Kashmir to the entire gulf region using stores of Lulu group. He assured all help to Lulu group for setting up logistic facilities and offices at identified facilities in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary also welcomed the initiative of Lulu Group to host a "Jammu and Kashmir special" fortnight at all supermarkets at its group across the Gulf region on the occasion of Republic Day 2021 as part of Incredible India.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General congratulated Lulu group for announcing a host of initiatives and the long-standing commitment and partnership in achieving the target of doubling Jammu and Kashmir's exports and expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of Lulu Group, Yusuffali MA for his initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir which would generate employment opportunities for local youths and contribute to the economic development of the region. (ANI)

