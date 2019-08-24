Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferring Order of Zayed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferring Order of Zayed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

UAE confers 'Order of Zayed' to Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:51 IST

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Aug 24 (ANI): Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday conferred UAE's highest civilian award 'Order of Zayed' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it is being awarded to Modi in the birth centenary year of Sheikh Zayed.
Modi, who is on a two-day visit to UAE, held "fruitful talks" with the Crown Prince and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.
Zayed Al Nahyan warmly welcomed Modi calling him his brother who was coming to his "second home".
"A new energy in the relationship. His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed to PM @narendramodi: I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home," External Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet after the meeting between two leaders.
Modi and Zayed Al Nahyan held talks to further cement "a close friendship". They discussed ways to improve trade and cultural relations between the two countries.
Earlier in the day, Modi also launched the RuPay card at Abu Dhabi. He did so by making "special purchases" which he will offer at Shreenathji temple in Bahrain.
With this, UAE has become the first country in the Middle East where the Indian indigenous system of electronic payment has been launched.
"Bringing economies of India & UAE together. RuPay_npci card was officially launched in UAE in presence of PM Narendra Modi. UAE is the first country in the Gulf where Indian RuPay card has been launched. Many business groups from the UAE have pledged to accept RuPay payment," Kumar said in a tweet.
India and the UAE relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Modi's visit to the UAE in August 2015.
He had visited UAE in February 2018 as the Chief Guest at the World Government Summit while the Crown Prince came to India in February 2016 and again in January 2017 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
The Prime Minister reached Abu Dhabi on Friday after completing his first leg of a visit to France.
He will leave for Bahrain later in the day, where he will meet Prime Minister Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. He will also call upon King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other leaders. (ANI)

