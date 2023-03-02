UAE Minister arrives in India to participate in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken have also arrived to participate in the meeting.

"Welcome to India, FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt @MfaEgypt, FM @ABZayed of UAE @MoFAICUAE and @SecBlinken of USA @StateDept. Looking forward to deliberations at the #G20FMM. @SecBlinken & FM Shoukry will also participate in #Raisina2023," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting under India's G20 presidency will be held on March 2.

The meeting will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and nearly 40 delegations are expected to participate.



This will be second ministerial meeting being held under India's Presidency so far. The first ministerial meeting, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, was held in Bengaluru.

Foreign ministers of Canada, Argentina, Netherlands, Singapore and Bangladesh have also arrived in Delhi for the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said it is one of the largest gathering of the Foreign Ministers hosted by any G20 presidency.

"The theme of India's G20 presidency has been enunciated repeatedly as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, roughly translating into One Earth, One Family, One Future. For India, the G20 presidency also marks the beginning of Amrit Kaal, which will lead to the centenary of our independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society with human-centric approach at its very core. This is also the spirit which propelled us to organize the Voice of the Global South Summit in January earlier this year, which saw participation of over 125 countries," Kwatra said at a press conference. (ANI)