Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has affirmed that the UAE remains fully committed to the Declaration of Cooperation (OPEC+) and reiterates that any decisions will be taken collectively by the OPEC+ group in its next Ministerial meeting.



This came in a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure on Thursday, and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) received a copy of it. (ANI/WAM)