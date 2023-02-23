UAE's EDGE signs MoU with India's HAL to explore business ties

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a Memorendum of Understanding with Defence and aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to explore the areas of cooperation that include joint design and development of missile systems and UAVs at IDEX-2023.

IDEX-2023 is one of the largest tri-service defence exhibitions in the world, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, until February 24, HAL said in a tweet on Tuesday.

HAL is a leader in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines, aerospace equipment, avionics and related accessories for military and civil markets, according to EDGE's statement.

Under the MoU, EDGE and HAL will explore areas of cooperation including the joint design and development of missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, both companies will explore the utilisation of HAL's small gas turbine engines on EDGE's guided weapons, the utilisation of EDGE's GPS jamming and spoofing equipment on HAL's platforms, and opportunities for further knowledge sharing.



The two companies will also explore cooperation on mission computers, training programmes, and utilisation of additive manufacturing of metallic parts will also take place at EDGE's and HAL's world-class facilities in the UAE and India.

In the ongoing IDEX-2023, ICOMM, a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) signed an agreement with UAE-based EDGE entity CARACAL for the first-ever Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles, the statement read.

As per the agreement, ICOMM will locally manufacture CARACAL's complete line of small arms for the Indian market under the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

At the event, Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: "This strategically important signing with ICOMM for collaboration in the Indian market is a key objective for CARACAL. As India continues to realise its sovereign defence ambitions, we look forward to partnering with ICOMM, whose capabilities in providing end-to-end solutions across multiple sectors, including engineering and defence, complements CARACAL's portfolio of advanced small arms."

"Following a previous MoU with ICOMM, signed last year, this agreement for a Transfer of Technology will enable ICOMM to offer a comprehensive line of small arms in order to meet requirements set out by the Indian government's fast track procurement for the Indian Army," the statement quoted Ameri as saying. (ANI)

