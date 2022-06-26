UAE's Etihad Airways to resume direct flights between Abu Dhabi, Beijing

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from June 29.

According to the statement of Etihad Airways, the airline will operate a weekly flight on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.



"Etihad Airways is delighted about the resumption of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Beijing. China has always been an important strategic market for Etihad and the resumption of direct flights between the two capital cities will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE," said Martin Drew, senior vice president Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group.

Etihad's flights from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai resumed in July 2020 to meet the huge demand of passengers travelling between the two countries.

The statement noted that all passengers travelling on Etihad between Abu Dhabi and China must strictly meet the entry requirements and health testing protocols. (ANI/Xinhua)

