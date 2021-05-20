UBL Tower in Karachi falls partially amid cyclone Tauktae

Karachi [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday faced the brunt of cyclone Tauktae as it destroyed a part of UBL tower in Karachi.

In a video shared on social media, the popular UBL tower on I. I. Chundrigar Road in the city was shown bearing the impact of the cyclone, reported Khaleej Times.

A part of the facade on the building's left side can be seen flailing in the wind before plummeting several meters to the ground below.



Citing Pakistani daily Dawn, Khaleej Times reported that the city saw a dust storm followed by light rain after a severe heat spell that lasted two days.

The districts in lower Sindh including Karachi have been impacted by Tauktae, which has now weakened.

At least 21 people have been reported dead and 96 missing, as well as 127 reported missing after a barge disappeared, due to the cyclone that lashed western India, reported Khaleej Times.

Tauktae made landfall in the western state of Gujarat in India late on Monday. (ANI)

