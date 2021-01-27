UFO spotted by Pakistani pilot in Punjab province

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): A Pakistani pilot has claimed that he spotted a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky during a domestic flight, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the Pakistan International Airlines' pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi. He captured a video of the UFO.

"The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.



According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it.

A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4 pm near Rahim Yar Khan.

It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

"It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might no be able to tell what the object was at all," said the spokesperson. "However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol." (ANI)

