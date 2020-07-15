UK banning Huawei advances transatlantic security in 5G era: US

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): The United States has hailed the United Kingdom decision to ban Huawei from its 5G networks saying that the move advances transatlantic security in the 5G era.

"Today's decision by the UK to ban Huawei from its 5G networks advances Transatlantic security in the #5G era while protecting citizens' privacy, national security, and free-world values," US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo tweeted.

The UK on Tuesday announced its decision to ban British companies from buying Huawei-produced equipment for 5G networks from the end of the year.

"We have been clear-eyed from the start that Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE were deemed to be high-risk...The NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) has now reported to ministers that they have significantly changed their security assessment of Huawei's presence in the UK's 5G network...The UK can no longer be confident it will be able to guarantee the security of future Huawei 5G equipment...," Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, told the UK Parliament.

This comes in the backdrop of US designating Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus. (ANI)

