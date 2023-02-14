UK defence sector turns up in force at India's premier air show, Aero India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): The UK defence sector has turned up in force at India's premier air show, Aero India, in a demonstration of the strong intent to accelerate collaboration with India across research, development and training.

UK delegation supports 'Atmanirbharta' at Aero India and over the course of the week, the delegation will engage a range of Indian stakeholders to reiterate the UK's ambition to not only make in India but also to 'Create in India', read British High Commission press release.

The UK delegation will take discussions forward on key offers that are being explored for collaboration, such as a strategic partnership for a jet engine development programme and maritime electric propulsion technology.

The British companies at Aero India are: Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, Thales UK, Leonardo, Smiths Detection, Strongfield Technologies, ASL, Reliance Precision and Ricardo, added the release.

The UK delegation, which is led by Minister for Defence Procurement Alex Chalk, comprises representatives from Government, military, and the defence industry.

This includes Air Vice-Marshal Richard Maddison of the Royal Air Force and British manufacturing giants such as Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, MBDA UK, Thales UK, Collins Aerospace and Leonardo.



The Royal Air Force (RAF) looks forward to welcoming the Indian Air Force (IAF) to the UK for exercise Cobra Warrior next month. This will be the first time that the IAF would be participating in the multilateral air combat exercise, which will see the participation of air forces from 17 nations, added the release.

The delegation travelled to Bengaluru following their participation at the UP Global Investors Summit, of which the UK was a country partner, to unlock investment potential in India's northern defence corridor.

"As we continue to build the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, I'm hugely excited to attend Aero India - another key opportunity to demonstrate the UK's commitment to developing strong bilateral relations and deliver on the 2030 Roadmap," said Alex Chalk, Minister for Defence Procurement.

The UK-India Defence Industry Joint Working Group, which held its inaugural meeting at Defence Expo in Gandhinagar last year, is helping accelerate collaboration between the countries, including through the integration of Indian defence suppliers by UK industry into their global supply chain.

"Recent collaborations on exercise with the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force underpin the strength of our two nations' commitment to working together to promote a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region," added Chalk.

"I heard today Prime Minister Modi's vision to build India's indigenous defence capabilities; the UK is the right partner to realise that ambition - through sharing knowledge, increasing interoperability, more training and exercising - and through increased industrial collaboration, including through design and make in India," said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.

"The UK is committed to partner with India in its journey towards becoming atmanirbhar in its defence and security needs," he added. (ANI)

