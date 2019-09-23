UK-flagged oil tanker Steno Impero is free to leave: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Sept 23 (ANI): Two months after UK-flagged tanker was seized, Iran on Monday said the Steno Impero is free to leave as all necessary legal procedures have been completed.

Iran has completed legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday.

Amid tensions between the US and Iran, the Stena Impero was captured by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19. As many as 23 crew members, including 18 Indian nationals were on board the vessel, reported Sputnik.

Earlier this month, Iran released seven crew members aboard the Steno Impero.

The decision comes two weeks after the UK authorities had release Iranian oil tanker Grace 1.

The oil tanker was seized off the shore of Gibraltar by British Royal Marines in May on the suspicion that it was exporting crude oil to Syria, thereby violating the European Union sanctions. (ANI)

