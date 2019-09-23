Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran

UK-flagged oil tanker Steno Impero is free to leave: Iran

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:55 IST

Tehran [Iran], Sept 23 (ANI): Two months after UK-flagged tanker was seized, Iran on Monday said the Steno Impero is free to leave as all necessary legal procedures have been completed.
Iran has completed legal procedures necessary for releasing the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday.
Amid tensions between the US and Iran, the Stena Impero was captured by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19. As many as 23 crew members, including 18 Indian nationals were on board the vessel, reported Sputnik.
Earlier this month, Iran released seven crew members aboard the Steno Impero.
The decision comes two weeks after the UK authorities had release Iranian oil tanker Grace 1.
The oil tanker was seized off the shore of Gibraltar by British Royal Marines in May on the suspicion that it was exporting crude oil to Syria, thereby violating the European Union sanctions. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:38 IST

Modi, Trump joint address is testimony that Kashmir will...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint address with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event is a testimony that Kashmir will flourish in the coming days, BJP spokesperson Khalid Jehangir said here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:18 IST

17 UAE companies confirm investment in India's infrastructure in...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 23 (WAM/ANI): Seventeen UAE companies have confirmed their investment in India's infrastructure sector in the last 12 months, an Indian minister has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:16 IST

40 people killed in Afgan special forces attack in Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed on Monday in an airstrike and ground assault by Afghan special forces in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:23 IST

UK: 'Controlled explosion' on suspicious package carried out at...

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): A team of bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:14 IST

Pakistan PM briefs US lawmakers over Kashmir issue

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Stepping up tirade against India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spent the second day of his visit to the United States briefing American lawmakers over Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:30 IST

5 civilians killed in airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

Omran [Yemen], Sept 23 (ANI): At least five members of a family were killed in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran province in Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:01 IST

Donald Trump to make a case against Iran at UN

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is expected to make a case against Iran at the United Nations this week even as US government insists that it wants to give diplomacy "every opportunity to succeed".

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:52 IST

'Great' US-India partnership strengthened with Modi-Trump...

Washington [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Hailing US and India's "great partnership", Nikki Haley, former Indian-American US ambassador to the UN, said that the friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relationship of New Delhi and Washington. Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:42 IST

Attempt to erase its own citizens: Pompeo slams China for...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Lashing out at China for its "repressive campaign" in Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has termed it an attempt on China's part to erase its own citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:22 IST

Work on sixth-generation fighter jets underway in Russia, says...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is working on a sixth-generation fighter jet, State Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS) Director-General Sergey Khokhlov has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:11 IST

Russia, US to hold next bilateral counter-terrorism talks in...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and the United States will hold their next bilateral counterterrorism negotiations in the second half of 2020, a top Russian official has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:53 IST

Iran responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities says UK...

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): In what is likely to further escalate tensions in the already tense Gulf region, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain has concluded that Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities last week.

Read More
iocl