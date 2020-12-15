UK Foreign Secretary arrives in India for four-day visit

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is on a four-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

"UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab arrives for his official visit to India. India-UK partnership is poised for greater synergy in a post-COVID, post-Brexit context," Srivastava said tweeted.

The Foreign Secretary was received by Joint Secretary (Europe West) Sandeep Chakravorty.

Raab also have official meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal. The Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-COVID, post-Brexit context.

"Dominic Raab will pay an official visit to India from December 14 to 17. Raab will hold talks with Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 15, 2020, on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on December 17.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy a strategic partnership since 2004 which has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse areas, the statement noted. (ANI)