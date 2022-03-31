UK Foreign Secretary to visit India tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will pay an official visit to India on Thursday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Truss will hold bilateral consultations with Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

She would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK.



The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit held between the two Prime Ministers on May 4 last year.

This would be a second visit of the UK Foreign Secretary to India since the Virtual Summit and would provide an opportunity to assess the progress on the Roadmap 2030 launched during the Virtual Summit, the Ministry statement added.

UK Foreign Secretary's visit will also serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade & investment, science, technology & innovation, defence security, climate cooperation, education and digital communications. (ANI)

