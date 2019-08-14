UK might release seized oil tanker: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 14 (ANI): Iran has said that the United Kingdom might release its seized oil tanker following an exchange of documents.

Grace 1, Iran's oil tanker, was seized off the shore of Gibraltar by British Royal Marines last month alleging it of breaching the sanctions by exported crude oil to Syria, reported Al Jazeera.

"Britain is interested in releasing Iran's oil tanker Grace 1 ... following the exchange of some documents, we hope the release will take place soon," Jalal Eslami, the deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization said on Tuesday.

Early in the day, Gilbraltar said it was seeking to de-escalate issues arising with Iran since the detention of Grace 1.

"We continue to seek to de-escalate issues arising since the lawful detention of Grace 1," a spokesman for Gilbraltar said.

The current detention order on the vessels expires on Saturday night, after which a court is to decide the fate of tanker.

Iran had also seized two ships-- the UK-flagged Stena Impero and a Liberian-flagged MV Mesdar.

Iranian media reported that the British vessel was captured after an accident with a fishing boat, while the IRGC said that the vessel was held for "violating international regulations."

It is not clear whether Iran will also release the UK-flagged tanker. (ANI)

