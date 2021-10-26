UK records another 36,567 new coronavirus cases

London [UK], October 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 36,567 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,809,774, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also reported a further 38 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 139,571. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,239 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as experts at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) have predicted that, even without the government's "Plan B", COVID cases, hospital admissions and deaths in England will peak in November and start to fall rapidly to much lower levels by Christmas.

The LSHTM findings were among several reports presented to the British government's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-MO) last week, who warned that they could be "too optimistic".



This is because the data they used did not take into account how certain events can change the way people behave, such as Euro 2020 or Christmas.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Times Radio on Monday: "At the moment... we don't think the data shows that we need to move to Plan B but that said, it's really important that we all keep playing our part and that means getting vaccinated, especially if you're eligible for the booster jab please come forward, and also just being cautious on a daily basis and following the advice."

About 2 million eligible people will now be invited to receive a COVID-19 booster jab from the National Health Service (NHS) this week, as the government seeks to see off a sharp rise in cases without introducing "Plan B" measures.

More than 86 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

