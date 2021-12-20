UK records biggest daily jump of Omicron cases

London [UK], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 12,133 Omicron cases have been recorded in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 37,101, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Britain reported 82,886 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,361,387, according to official figures released Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases is down again on Saturday's figure of 90,418. However, figures are generally lower over the weekend. On Friday, Britain reported a record high of 93,045 confirmed cases.

The country registered a further 45 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 147,218, with 7,611 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital.



The latest figures came as British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new variant is spreading "very, very quickly", even more so than the figures suggest.

The "actual number of infections will be significantly higher than case numbers suggest" because not everyone will be taking a test and there is a lag for people to get their test results back, he said.

Meanwhile, the British government's advisory scientists have warned extra restrictions are needed "within days" to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by Omicron.

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 48 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

