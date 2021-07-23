UK reports another 39,906 coronavirus cases

London [UK], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 39,906 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,602,321, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 84 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,980. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England has recently lifted most COVID-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.



The average number of daily cases in England is around 41,000, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising too although at a much lower level than during previous waves, said Nadhim Zahawi, the minister for COVID-19 vaccine deployment. He made the remarks when updating members of the parliament on Thursday.



Regarding the NHS (national health service) COVID-19 pass, he said:" Anyone can access a pass via the NHS app on the NHS website or by calling 119 and asking for a letter to demonstrate vaccine status. People will also be able to demonstrate proof of a negative test result."

Although the government do not encourage its use in essential settings, like supermarkets, other businesses and organization in England can adopt the pass as a means of entry where it is suitable for their venue or premises and when they can see its potential to keep their clients or their customers safe, according to Zahawi. (ANI)

