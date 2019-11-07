UK truck deaths: All 39 victims identified as Vietnamese nationals

Hanoi [Vietnam], Nov 7 (ANI): All 39 migrants found dead inside a refrigerated truck in southern England last month have been identified as Vietnamese nationals, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

The 39 victims were the residents of the Vietnamese cities of Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Thua Thien Hue, the ministry said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Bodies of 31 men and eight women were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometers east of London, UK. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were arrested in connection with the incident, and three were later released on bail.

The migrants were initially believed to be Chinese nationals, but a number of Vietnamese families later came forward with reports of missing family members, expressing concern their relatives might be among the dead. (ANI)

