UK witnesses highest daily rise in infections since COVID-19 pandemic began

London [UK], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the UK over the past day was 6,634, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, Public Health England said.



"We can confirm that: 6,634 new positive cases have been recorded on Thursday 24 September, giving a total of 416,363. 40 new deaths have been reported across the UK, giving a total of 41,902," it said on Twitter.

In the previous day, the diagnosis was confirmed in 6,178 people while 37 people succumbed to the disease. (ANI/Sputnik)

