UKPNP chief protests against land grab by Pak Army in PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], August 1 (ANI): Human rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has highlighted the land grabbing by the Pakistan Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and urged environmentalists to take note of its adverse impact on the environment.

Attaching a statement issued by the office of the commissioner, Muzaffarabad Division, the activist raised concern over the deforestation in PoK.



"The requirement of 24 Kanal 11 Marla private land 61 Kanal 02 Marla 05 Sarsai Forest Land to be allocated for the defence purpose in Village Heerkotli (Sirikot Tili) tehsil & district Muzaffarabad," the statement read.

"Relevant land record regarding the private land has been provided to 5-AK Brigade for the onward proceeding of land acquisition. Process of the allocation of forest land for the defence purpose requires the issuance of the No Objection Certificate from the Forest Department," it added.

The statement further read that the survey of the proposed land may be carried out and No Objection Certificate for the allocation of the land for defence purpose may be issued.

Several Kashmiri activists have knocked on the door of the international community to intervene in the rapidly worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



They haven't however received much success as all that the global bodies have come up with so far is mere condemnation and no tangible action.

Earlier this year, people in Gilgit-Baltistan held a protest against forced land acquisition by the Pakistan Army in Nopura village.

Pakistan Army is forcibly trying to acquire 500 canals of land near village Nopura, Gilgit in a deliberate attempt to ensure a demographic shift. The land is presently owned by the local population of the village Nopura, Gilgit-Baltistan, as per the sources.

In this regard, the locals had organized a protest rally at the incident site which exacerbated and resulted in a face-off between the Pakistani Army and the local population.

Under this law, all the barren land in the state is under government ownership, thereby, establishments are usurping the natives of their rights.

Pakistan Army and Government acquire these lands from local people and forcefully evict the local population to make deliberate demographic changes.

In the new offices, which are then established on these lands, the government employees and non-Gilgit-Baltistan population are placed, therefore, the local people are left with no option but to move to other parts of the country for employment. (ANI)

