UKPNP observes International Human Rights Day

Muzaffarabad [PoK], December 11 (ANI): United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) observed International Human Rights Day in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Human Rights Day is observed by the international community every year on December 10. It commemorates the day in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year's theme of Human Rights Day was dignity, freedom, and justice for all.

The spokesperson of UNKNP, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, said the people of the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan region were being denied their basic human rights.

"10 December #InternationalHumanRightsDay. Theme 2022 "Dignity, Freedom, & Justice for All." People of #Pakistani occupied #AzadKashmir #GilgitBaltistan are denied of basic fundamental human rights & treated as a colony in 21st Century," he said in a tweet.

Across the world, people have observed Human Rights Day. Across Europe, several protests were held to condemn Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.



Hundreds of protestors took part in the demonstrations, representing the International Campaign for Tibet, Stichting Support Uyghurs organization, the Netherlands for Hong Kong group, the Congress of Southern Mongolia and the Tibet Support Group in the Netherlands.

A similar protest was seen in the US, where various ethnic groups, including members of the Tibetan and Uyghur communities, demonstrated in cities on the West Coast.

Protests were also held in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. Braving inclement weather including heavy rainfall and high winds, scores of people protested in front of the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco.

Meanwhile in Tibetan communities of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, hundreds took out a peaceful march on Saturday to mark the 74th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights.

The Tibetans chanted slogans like 'Shame on China', 'No more sleeping', 'Wake UP' and 'United Nations,' according to the Tibet Bureau Geneva post on its Facebook profile.

In Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday, the Tibetan community demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy, raising their voices against alleged human rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party.

The demonstration at Metternichgasse 4 in Vienna was led by Tibetan community president Nawang Lobsang Taglung. (ANI)

