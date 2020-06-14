Ukraine confirms record-high 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Ukraine has registered 753 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"According to the public health center, on June 13 ... there are 30,506 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which 880 were fatal, 13,976 patients recovered. Over the day, 753 new cases were recorded," the response center said in a statement.

According to the health authorities, as many as 479,111 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll has risen by 10 over the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries has increased by 169. (Sputnik/ANI)

