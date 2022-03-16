Ukraine conflict has major economic implications, disruption of global supply chain expected to be significant: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the Ukraine conflict has major economic implications with its impact on energy and commodity prices already visible and that there is a need to lay thrust on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the government.

Making a statement on the 'Situation in Ukraine' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the minister said the disruption of the global supply chain is expected to be significant and India has substantial dealings with both Russia and Ukraine.

"The Ukraine conflict has major economic implications. Its impact on energy and commodity prices is already visible. The disruption of the global supply chain is expected to be significant. India has substantial dealings with both Russia and Ukraine. An assessment in this regard by the Government is underway. However, the House will appreciate that there is all the more need for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

In response to the emerging humanitarian situation, India has provided relief supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. A total of 90 tons of relief material comprising medicines, tents, blankets, sleeping mats, tarpaulin, surgical gloves, and eye goggles have been provided, he said.

The minister noted that India's position on the Ukraine conflict in the wake of military action by Russia has been steadfast and consistent.

"We have expressed deep concern about the worsening situation and called for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities. Our statements at the Security Council and the General Assembly have urged an urgent ceasefire and ensuring safe passage for stranded civilians," the minister said.

India has reiterated at the highest levels of its leadership to all parties concerned that there is no other choice but the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"We have emphasized to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Jaishankar said.

He said Under 90 flights have been operated Operation Ganga, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were Indian Air-force flights. The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. "While Indian Air-Force rose to the occasion, most of the private airlines, and that includes Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara, Go-Air and Air Asia, also participated enthusiastically," Jaishankar said. (ANI)