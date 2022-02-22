Ukraine created by Russia, radicals take credit for country's independence: Putin

Moscow [Russia], February 22 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday delivered an address where he said that Ukraine was entirely created by Russia under Communist rule but radicals take credit for its independence.

This comes at a time when there is a massive military build-up along the border of Ukraine and the West has expressed their worries over the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

He said that "radicals and nationalists take credit for Ukraine's independence, but they have nothing to do with it," adding that the "communist party never thought about future of utopian fantasy, infection of nationalism was waiting in the wings."

Putin made lengthy remarks on the Soviet's history and the formation of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic under Communist rule in the 20th Century.

Furthermore, Putin said that "despite injustice and deceit, Russian people recognized states after collapsing of the soviet union and helped countries, including Ukraine. Russia fully paid off Ukraine's debts, but Kyiv refused to comply with agreements on the return of property. Parasitic attitude took over the partnership in Ukraine-Russia relations. Kyiv tried to use dialogue with Russia for bargaining with the west, from the very beginning began to build statehood on contradictions. Ukraine never had its true statehood but copying model instead," reported Sputnik.





He stated, "Ukrainian leaders pursued policy dictated by radicals, and the latter became impudent, imposed their will on authorities. Corruption in Ukraine corroded Ukrainian statehood, nationalists took advantage of this in 2014 with the support of the west. Ukraine is split, going through an acute economic crisis. Radicals who seized power in Ukraine organized terror, people were brutally murdered in Odessa, we will do everything to punish these criminals."



Talking about Ukraine's economy, Putin said, "In Ukraine, many do not have money to pay for utility bills, this happens because fortune from the Russian empire was squandered and stolen. The collapse of the Ukrainian economy was accompanied by the outright robbery of the country's citizens, brainwashing; the state was driven under external control. Power of 'patriots' in Ukraine lost its national character, leading to de-sovereignization of country," reported Sputnik.

He blamed Ukraine's authorities to have "outdone their western sponsors and invented sanctions against own citizens." (ANI)



