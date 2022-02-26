Ukraine crisis: Second flight carrying 250 students to land in Delhi tomorrow under 'Operation Ganga'

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Under Operation Ganga, the second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi carrying 250 Indian nationals, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

"#OperationGanga continues. The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals," the foreign minister tweeted.

The second flight is expected to reach on Sunday morning, according to the Minister of External Affairs.

"Embassy of India, Kyiv, has started the evacuation of stranded Indian Nationals from Ukraine. The Flight from Budapest to New Delhi carrying stranded Indian Nationals from Ukraine is expected to arrive at IGI Airport, New Delhi at 7:45 am on February 27, 2022," MEA statement read.

It said that flight number: AI 1940 is expected to depart from Budapest today at 20:45 hrs. (Local Time) and is expected to arrive at 7:45 hrs IST Delhi tomorrow.

A total of five students from Karnataka are arriving on this flight.

"The State Government has opened facilitation centre at IGI Airport, New Delhi, to coordinate and support stranded students arriving at IGI Airport hailing from Karnataka," the MEA informed.

The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7.50 pm. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the first batch of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)