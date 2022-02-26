Ukraine crisis: UN Resident Coordinator in India calls for ceasefire, negotiations

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp on Saturday called for a ceasefire and a return to the negotiation table in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Sharp was speaking on the sidelines of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' cycle rally in New Delhi. The UN official was participating in the event to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.



"The need is to support the peace negotiation efforts and support the calls for a ceasefire immediately, that is the very first thing, from there everything else stems," Sharp said.

Talking about the UN efforts, he said, "General Secretary Antonio Guterres has been urgently appealing for peace, for a ceasefire, for de-escalation and to give peace a chance despite the tragic events."

Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a return to the path of negotiation and dialogue. "We must rally and meet this challenge together for peace, and to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war," Guterres said at a media stakeout in New York. (ANI)

