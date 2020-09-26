Ukraine military plane crash death toll rises to 25

Kiev [Ukraine], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the An-26 military plane crash in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region has risen to 25, the office of the country's prosecutor general said in a statement.



"As for the moment, according to preliminary information, 25 people have died, two injured people in critical condition have been delivered to medical facilities, the search for others is underway," as per the statement issued on late Friday.

The crash of the An-26 military aircraft was caused by an engine failure, local newspaper depo.ua reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. (ANI/Sputnik)

