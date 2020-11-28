Ukraine reports single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Kiev [Ukraine], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine reported 16,218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the record of highest daily cases for a second straight day.



The country has registered 693,407 COVID-19 cases so far, including 11,909 deaths.

The Ministry of Health is working with the World Bank on a project that will allow the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for medical institutions, said Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova on Thursday.

The World Bank would provide around 100 million U.S. dollars, which will be used to "purchase COVID-19 vaccines, as well as diagnostic and laboratory equipment for medical institutions," Shatalova told a briefing. (ANI/Xinhua)

