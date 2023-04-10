Ukraine's first Deputy Foreign Minister arrives at Ministry of External Affairs for talks

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Ukraine's first Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova on Monday arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for talks.

The visuals showed Indian officials welcoming Dzhaparova as he made her way to the MEA. Emine Dzhaparova arrived in New Delhi for a four-day visit on Monday. Emine Dzhaparavo's visit to India marks the first official visit of the East European country since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February last year.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Dzhaparavo stated, "Happy to visit -the land that gave birth to many sages,saints&gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we’ve got a very clear picture:aggressor against innocent victim.Supporting is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru."

During her visit to India, Dzhaparova will hold talks with the Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma. During the meeting, both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the press release.

The Ukrainian first Deputy Foreign Minister will call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri, according to the press release.

The MEA in the press release noted, "India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine." It further said, "Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests."

Ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for resolving the issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He has spoken to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladamir Putin several times since the start of the conflict.

In September last year, PM Modi during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir said, "today’s era is not of war." The meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. (ANI)