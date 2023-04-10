Ukraine's first Deputy Foreign Minister arrives in India

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova on Monday arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit, marking the first official visit of the East European country since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year.

Dzhaparova will hold talks with Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma, during which both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest.



The Ukaranian Deputy Foreign Minister will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet with Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri during the visit, according to the external affairs ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that the Russia- Ukraine conflict can only resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and that "India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts."

He has spoken to both Ukranine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladamir Putin several times since the start of the conflict. (ANI)

