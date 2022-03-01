Ukrainian Ambassador expresses condolences on death of Indian student in Kharkiv due to shelling

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Ukrainian Ambassador to India, Igor Polikha on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv due to shelling and said that bombings are now happening in civilian areas too.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine," said the Ambassador in a press conference.

He added that earlier shelling and bombings happened on military sites but now it is also happening in the civil areas.



Naveen Shekharappa, a medical student from Karnataka's Haveri died when Russian soldiers blew up a government building in Kharkiv this morning. Naveen was standing outside a grocery store when he was hit.

"This student went to the mall to buy something, and the mall was attacked resulting in his death. It was unfortunate. All Indians felt bad for it," said the defence expert.

News of the student's death came within an hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," a statement from the embassy read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa and expressed his condolences. (ANI)

