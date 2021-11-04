Ukrainian parliament appoints ex-deputy prime minister Reznikov as defense minister

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian parliament appointed ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov to the post of the defense minister at the president's suggestion on Thursday.



The decision was supported by 273 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

On Wednesday, the parliament dismissed Reznikov from the post of deputy prime minister that he held since March 2020. Reznikov also represents Kiev in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas. (ANI/Sputnik)

