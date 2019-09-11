UK's new visa extension policy is best opportunity to attract Indian students, says British envoy

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson on Wednesday deemed UK's move to extend work visas for foreign students studying in its universities as a great opportunity for the country to attract the brightest Indian students.

"We think it is fantastic news for Indian students in particular because we see huge interest in students coming to the UK to study. Just in the last year, we have an increase of 42 per cent in the number of Indian student coming and 100 per cent in the last three years. We see here a large upward trend and this will just enhance the attractiveness of the offer further," Thomson told ANI here.

The diplomat said that she views the move as positive for her country. "We know that the quality of Indian students is really high. So we want to attract the brightest and the best and that includes students from India," she said.

The UK Government on Wednesday announced a new two-year post-study work visa, expanding opportunities for talented international students to build successful careers in the UK.

The new 'Graduate' route will be open to all international students - including those from India - who have valid UK immigration status as a student and have successfully completed a course of study in any subject at undergraduate level or above at an approved UK Higher Education Provider.

The return of the two-year post-study work visa for international students was reintroduced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a package of government measures to boost numbers of overseas students after Brexit, according to the British media reports. (ANI)

