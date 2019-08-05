Representative Image
UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:06 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): The United Nations has appealed to both India and Pakistan for maximum restraint along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region.
Quoting the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Radio Pakistan said the appeal has been made to both the neighbouring countries. He also said that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has reported an increase in military activity at the LoC recently.
In view of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am.
On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists were plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces had recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.
Keeping in view the heightened security situation in view, the Jammu and Kashmir government had advised all Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:39 IST

19 killed, 30 injured in explosion near cancer institute in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], Aug 5 (ANI): At least 19 people have died while 30 others were injured due to an explosion near a cancer institute here, an Egyptian health official said on Monday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:01 IST

Russia slams UK media's 'biased' coverage of Moscow rally

London [UK], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Embassy in the UK on Sunday slammed the British media's "biased" coverage of a rally held in Moscow this weekend.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:55 IST

6 Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, says Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said that at least six Mexican citizens have lost their lives in the gruesome El Paso shootings which took place this weekend in the United States.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:23 IST

Violent protests have pushed Hong Kong to dangerous situation: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (ANI): Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday said that violent protests have pushed the region to the verge "of a very dangerous situation," and that they have also affected the economy.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 07:25 IST

Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir to meet today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir affairs will meet on Monday to discuss the prevailing security situation in the valley as well as -- what it claims -- the "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 07:00 IST

'Trump owes us more than condolences sent via Twitter': Former...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): President Donald Trump owes the people of United States more than mere condolences sent via twitter, former FBI Director James Comey said on Sunday following the three incidents of mass shooting within a span of 24 hours in the country.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:36 IST

Philippines ferries disaster: Death toll rises to 31

Manila [Phillippines], Aug 5 (ANI): The death toll from the sinking of three ferry boats off the coast of central Philippine provinces of Iloilo and Guimaras yesterday has risen to 31, with three people still missing.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:50 IST

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts southwest Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck southwest Iran on Monday morning, Iranian Seismological Center said.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:32 IST

El Paso shooting to be handled as case of "domestic terrorism":...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The mass shooting in the US city of El Paso that claimed the lives of at least 20 people will be handled as a case of "domestic terrorism," US authorities said on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 02:35 IST

USA: Protest rally outside White House to demand gun-control reforms

Washington DC [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Hundreds of protestors representing the United States gun control group 'Moms Demand Action' on Sunday (local time) gathered in front of the White House here to demand gun-control reforms in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso.

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:09 IST

US, Taliban resume eighth round of peace talks in Doha

Doha [Qatar], Aug 5 (ANI): Representatives of the Taliban and the United States officials on Sunday resumed the eighth round of talks in Qatar's capital city of Doha, aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:43 IST

Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India in October

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India in October this year during which she will discuss bilateral issues including water sharing in common rivers, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said here on Sunday.

