UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): The United Nations has appealed to both India and Pakistan for maximum restraint along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region.

Quoting the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Radio Pakistan said the appeal has been made to both the neighbouring countries. He also said that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has reported an increase in military activity at the LoC recently.

In view of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Monday decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu with effect from 6 am.

On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists were plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces had recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

Keeping in view the heightened security situation in view, the Jammu and Kashmir government had advised all Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley. (ANI)

