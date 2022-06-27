UN asks for USD 110mn in emergency aid in wake of Afghanistan earthquake

New York [US], June 27 (ANI): The United Nations has launched an emergency appeal following last week's earthquake in Afghanistan, calling for USD 110 million.

"Our teams in the country today launched an emergency appeal following last week's earthquake. The appeal calls for $110 million to urgently help 362,000 people for the next three months in the hardest-hit areas," UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press briefing.

The UN and the Afghan government have been largely involved in the operations to save civilians. However, the United Nations said it does not have heavy machines and equipment and relies on the Afghan authorities to provide it.

The United Nations has allocated USD 10 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Funds (UNCERF) on Sunday to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake that struck this week in the eastern part of the country.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator stated that the UN has released USD 10 million from UNCERF for the affected people of Afghanistan to help with the immediate response.

"Hundreds of people killed. Many more injured. Homes destroyed. Children buried in the rubble. The #AfghanistanEarthquake is the latest tragedy to befall the country. I released USD 10 million from @UNCERF to help with the immediate response," Griffiths said in a tweet.



UN's assistance comes as several organisations from all over the world have been supporting the people badly affected by the earthquake by providing large sums of money, The Khaama Press reported.

On Wednesday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul. At present, over 1000 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province, and Spera district in Khost province.

In addition, at least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses have been destroyed. In wake of this, India handed over the second batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Friday in the presence of Taliban officials.

The relief assistance handed over by the Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh consisted of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc to support the people of Afghanistan in quake-affected regions.

The first consignment from India was handed over on Thursday. India also deployed a team to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The Taliban welcomed India's decision to return its technical team to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the European Commission also announced 1 million euros in humanitarian funding for an estimated 270,000 people living in the affected areas requiring emergency assistance.

Immediate humanitarian assistance was dispatched to affected areas on June 22, including 10 tons of medical supplies sufficient for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatments covering 36,000 people for three months by WHO. (ANI)

