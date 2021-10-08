UN chief 'deeply saddened' by deaths, destruction caused by Pakistan earthquake

New York [US], October 8 (ANI): United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (local time) said he is deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by an earthquake in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Guterres said his thoughts are will all who have been affected.

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by Thursday's earthquake in Pakistan. My thoughts are with all who have been affected," he tweeted.



At least 20 people were killed and 300 others injured in an earthquake that struck several parts of Balochistan including Quetta in the early hours of Thursday, local media reports said.

A Dawn newspaper report said that the injured, which include women and children, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. The epicentre was centred near Harnai district at depth of 15 kilometres.

Police informed that roofs and walls of dozens of houses collapsed in Harnai and Shahrag, trapping several people under the debris.

Dozens of public and private buildings were damaged in parts of Balochistan. (ANI)

