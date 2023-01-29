UN General Assembly President Korosi to arrive in India on Sunday

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Korosi will arrive in India on Sunday, during which he will hold discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

PGA has outlined five priorities for his UNGA Presidency: i) Standing firm on basic principles of the United Nations Charter; ii) Making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation; iii) Aiming at integrated, systemic solutions; iv) Enhancing role of science in decision-making; and v) Increasing solidarity to better endure new chapters of crises facing the world.

This will be his first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed the position of PGA president in September last year. The PGA president will be holding talks with Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

On 30 January, Korosi will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of "Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN", as per the MEA release.

In New Delhi, PGA will also witness "Beating the Retreat Ceremony" on 29 January and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on 30 January, on the occasion of Martyrs Day (Shaheed Diwas).

PGA will also be traveling to Bengaluru on 31 January, where his engagements include interaction with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and a field visit to an IISc-led water conservation project. PGA is also expected to visit developments projects in/around Bengaluru and interact with the UN- India country team. Governor of Karnataka would be hosting a dinner in his honour.

Korosi's visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with. It would help reinforce India's abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 Presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South.

