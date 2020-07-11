UN, ICRC gives humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], July 11 (Xinhua/ ANI): The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations (UN) have sent around 75 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the non-government controlled areas of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine said on Thursday.

It said the UN sent 35 tons of food, bedding and COVID-19 test kits from Kiev to Donetsk. Assistance from the ICRC, which had 40 tons of building materials, also followed along the same route.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has been going on for more than six years. According to UN data, 3.4 million people there have been in need of humanitarian aid so far this year. (Xinhua/ ANI)

