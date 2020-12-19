UN initiates probe into targeting of its vehicle

New York [US], December 19 (ANI): An investigation has been initiated on the incident wherein a United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle carrying UN military observers was impacted by an unidentified object, said Farhan Haq, United Nation deputy Spokesperson on Friday (local time).

Speaking to ANI, Haq said, "The United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan informed us that on December 18, a UNMOGIP vehicle carrying UN military observers was impacted by an unidentified object while conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot as part of its mandate to observe and report on ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir."

He further informed that UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage.



"The Mission is currently investigating the incident," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan had accused India of having "specifically targeted" a United Nations vehicle carrying two officers of the UNMOGIP from across the Line of Control, Dawn reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Foreign Office spokesperson, said that the incident occurred at around 10:45 am in the Chirikot sector along the LoC (Line of Control).

However, the sources have said that the Indian Army has denied reports about it targeting United Nations Military Observers' vehicle in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

"There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector today. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing. The allegations are baseless," said the sources. (ANI)

