Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Future Investment Initiative at Riyadh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
UN is used as an instrument by powerful: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:40 IST

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the United Nations (UN) has failed to develop as an institution and has rather acted as an "instrument" in the hands of powerful people.
"When the UN was born, it has to act as a catalyst for the conflict resolution but unfortunately we fail to develop the UN as the institution that it should have been," said Modi while answering a question at the Future Investment Initiative (FII).
"When 70 years passed, we were looking for its reform but that didn't happen. Now when the UN will be 75, all the nations should decide what should be its form; what should be the norms and what are the responsibilities," he said.
"If we are satisfied only with the role the UN plays in natural calamities and epidemics, then we will not able to develop it into an institution that can give direction to the world," said Modi.
"The powerful people have used the UN as an instrument rather than allowing it to develop as an institution due to which it failed in its role as a neutral entity in the global order," he said.
"Some people consider themselves so big that they are not ready to accept any rule, while some are overburdened with rules. The sun, the moon and all follow a definite rule unfailingly. Similarly, all the countries must follow an order," he said.
Prime Minister Modi was answering a question on conflict resolution, where he said that water, land, air, and space are becoming the reasons for the conflict in today's world.(ANI)

