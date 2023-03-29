UN mission in Afghanistan calls blast near Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry 'unacceptable'

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 29 (ANI): The blast outside Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry that killed close to 6 people and injured many others has received widespread reactions including some from humanitarian organisations.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the blast that took place outside the Foreign Ministry, calling it 'unacceptable', reported TOLOnews.

"It is unacceptable that ordinary Afghans continue to be targeted as they go about their daily lives," the UN Mission in Afghanistan said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least six civilians were killed and several others, including three Taliban security force personnel, were wounded in a suicide attack near a security checkpoint leading to the Taliban-led foreign ministry in Kabul on Monday, Tolo News reported.



The blast occurred near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Kabul, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of foreign affairs employees left their offices.

Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan, also denounced the act as being against both religious and human values.

Earlier, the eyewitnesses confirmed to Tolo News that a blast happened on Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Center, and they also described it as a heavy explosion.

"In Malik Azghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran. He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members. (ANI)

