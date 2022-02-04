UN Mission in Afghanistan seeks information from Interior Ministry about latest detention of two women activists

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 4 (ANI): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday sought urgent information from the country's Interior Ministry on the latest detentions of two women activists over the last 24 hours by the Taliban.

The Mission also reiterated its call to release the detained activists in the country.

"Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul," said the UN Assistance Mission in a tweet on Thursday.

"UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released," the tweet added.



It came after in late January the UN Mission had expressed grave concern over the disappearance of two Afghan women activists in the country.



"The UN shares growing concerns disappearance of two Afghan women activists, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel, reportedly abducted," the Mission had said.

The Assistance Mission had also urged the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts and to protect the rights of all Afghans. (ANI)



